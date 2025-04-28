Music Review: Blondshell alt-rock finds new nuance on 'If You Asked for a Picture'

Sabrina Teitelbaum, who records under the band name Blondshell, is a longtime student of alt-rock. She knows a thing or two about all the ways in which a cutting lyric and thunderous guitar can rejuvenate the soul and soundtrack rage. On her sophomore album, ''If You Asked for a Picture,'' named after Mary Oliver's 1986 poem ''Dogfish,'' she builds from the success of her earlier work – 2023's self-titled debut and its haunting single ''Salad.''