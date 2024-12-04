Music Review: Blackpink K-pop star Rosé's debut solo album 'Rosie' is heartfelt, but slightly sleepy

Across 12-tracks, the album studies heartache over lost loves (''It's been two years and you're still not gone/It doesn't make sense that I can't move on,'' she sings on ''Two Years''), missed chances (''Are we lovers or friends/'Cause it's as good as it gets'' in ''Call it the End'') and ambivalence over situationships that probably should've been nipped in the bud but staggered along, strung by the power of lust and not much else. (That one is everywhere — particularly in the dubious boyfriends of ''Toxic Till the End'' and ''Gameboy.'') Who can't relate?