Music Review: Belarusian post-punk band Molchat Doma serves up good gloom on moody 'Belaya Polosa'

Molchat Doma leads off with ''Ty Zhe Ne Znaesh Kto Ya,'' which translated means ''You Don't Know Who I Am.'' A steady percussion gives way to aggressive synthesizer stabs. Lead singer Egor Shkutko sells it all well, as he fills the lyrics with emotion, translated here into English: ''Hands trembling/I uncontrollably grasp the pen/Maybe it's necessary, maybe it's not worth it.''