''Grand Salami Time!'' by Baseball Project (Omnivore Recordings)

Baseball's anthem ''Take Me Out to the Ballgame'' was crafted by two Tin Pan Alley songwriters who had never attended a game. By contrast, the tunes on ''Grand Salami Time!'' come from a band with extensive knowledge of the sport.

The album is the fourth by the Baseball Project, and the group – Scott McCaughey, Steve Wynn, Linda Pitmon, and former R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills – mines nostalgia and esoterica to find fresh subject matter for 16 songs.

We're talking inside baseball: A tribute to pitcher Jim Bouton makes a veiled reference to his career record of 64-64. The song ''New Oh in Town'' salutes Japanese heroes past and present. ''Screwball'' cleverly merges two subjects as it recalls players who pitched more than a century ago.

Most topics are paired with garage rock that gives Buck a chance to serve up some delightful guitar squall. Also contributing is co-producer Mitch Easter, who worked on R.E.M.'s early albums.

The band finds room for such contemporary clatter as launch angle, exit velocity and WHIP, but the best songs involve a different kind of analytics. The bluesy ''Erasable Man'' laments the color line, while the acoustic folk of ''That's Living'' contemplates life's short season.

As on previous albums, a few lyrics could use a sports editor, or any editor. ''Eight-hundred-sixty-eight longballs would fly'' just isn't singable. But no band bats 1.000.

