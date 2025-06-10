Music festivals have become more open to harm reduction initiatives. How far will it go?

NEW YORK — The sounds of muffled percussion and audience cheers reverberate throughout the grounds. Brand activations, makeshift bars and restaurant pop-ups control traffic as a sea of bodies move from set to set. Sandwiched between is a row of nonprofits across familiar causes: hunger, housing and voter registration.
It's a common music festival scene, until closer inspection. There is a new table, This Must Be the Place. The Ohio-based nonprofit offers attendees free opioid overdose reversal treatment and training on how to use it, an education acquired in under two minutes. Just a few years ago, their inclusion might've been unthinkable amid murky regulations and a lack of public awareness surrounding harm reduction.
Advocates say drugs are commonly consumed at music festivals, making them ideal locations for harm reduction activities. While more music festivals are allowing such activities, activists are pushing for expanded efforts as some festivals remain cautious.
Harm reduction varies at festivals across the country
Founded by William Perry and Ingela Travers-Hayward in 2022, This Must Be The Place has since given away an estimated $4.5 million in naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal medication, at festivals and smaller community events.
In the very beginning, without a ''proof of concept,'' as Perry describes it, they had trouble partnering with festivals. Eventually, a few festivals in the Midwest agreed to let them table, which ''got us in the door with Bonnaroo in 2022,'' says Perry, referring to the major U.S. festival operated by C3 Presents, one of the largest concert promoters on the planet. Now they have a presence at 35 major U.S. festivals — including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Besame Mucho — where they collaborate directly with C3 and their security personnel.
The organization's growth overlaps with advancing federal regulations. According to Daliah Heller, vice president of overdose prevention initiatives at the global public health nonprofit Vital Strategies, naloxone distribution used to be determined by state regulations until 2023, when the Food and Drug Administration approved the first over-the-counter nasal spray.
''We no longer need the prescription laws to be amended to allow for the distribution of naloxone,'' she says. ''Now it's like buying aspirin — it's over the counter.''