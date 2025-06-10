Music festivals have become more open to harm reduction initiatives. How far will it go?

Some have found workarounds. ''Even in the states where the legalities were a bit unclear, instead of just coming in and hoping things worked out, we would reach out to the health department, and say ‘We run this project, how do feel about it?''' says Perry. ''We would end up with letters from the highest-ranking health official, either in the county or in the state, saying ‘We approve of this.' That circumvented any roadblocks.''