Summer setback

The unofficial start of summer over Memorial Day weekend offered a troubling glimpse of what lies ahead for travelers. U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,800 flights from May 26-30, or about 2% of their schedules. Delta Air Lines had the worst record with more than 800 canceled flights. Delta had announced that it would trim its schedules for July and August by up to 3% to make the remaining flights more reliable. "We understand our customers' frustration," said Evan Baach, a Boeing 767 captain at Delta and an official with the Air Line Pilots Association. "Delta has just not properly staffed the airline with pilots for the number of flights they want to fly." The good news was that cancellations were down sharply on May 31.

Associated Press

Italy drops restrictions

Italy has lifted its remaining pandemic-era entry restrictions, making it easier for foreign tourists to visit as the busy summer-travel season ramps up. Previously, travelers had to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus, proof of recovery from the disease or a negative test result, to bypass a five-day quarantine. Italy will keep mask requirements in place for transportation, including airplanes, until June 15. The country joins other nearby destinations that have lifted all entry requirements in recent months. The United Kingdom dropped its remaining travel restrictions in March, following countries such as Ireland and Norway.

Washington Post

Creamy City

Here's the scoop: The Museum of Ice Cream is opening in Chicago on July 16, inviting visitors to embark on a Willy Wonka-esque journey through Instagram-worthy interactive installations. The sweets-themed exhibit has attracted around 2 million visitors at seven other locations, including New York City and Austin, Texas. The Chicago version will include a dessert-themed indoor carnival with a cookie carousel and fun house mirror maze, as well as a balloon room with an ice cream angel in a sea of pink clouds. Of course, there will be plenty of treats to indulge in at five dessert stations, including ice cream hot dogs and shaved ice. Adults can even enjoy cocktails, while there are also vegan and allergen-free options (museumoficecream.com).

Chicago Tribune

Travelers lined up at Denver International Airport on May 26.

Maiden flight

Delta Air Lines' first Airbus A321neo completed its inaugural flight recently from Boston to San Francisco. The fuel-efficient planes provide an improved cabin experience, including an industry-leading domestic first class seat, as well as enhanced memory-foam seat cushions in all cabins. The A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency over the airline's current A321ceo. The new A321neo can seat 194 customers, with 20 in first class, 42 in Comfort Plus and 132 in the main cabin. "The introduction of this state-of-the-art, more fuel-efficient aircraft to our fleet is also an important commitment on our Flight to Net Zero, our journey to decarbonize aviation," Delta Senior Vice President Mahendra Nair said.

TravelPulse