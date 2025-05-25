Musetti and Sabalenka ease into second round at French Open, tournament honors Nadal

PARIS — Lorenzo Musetti and Aryna Sabalenka eased into the second round of the French Open without dropping a set on Sunday's opening day.
The eighth-seeded Musetti won 7-5, 6-2, 6-0 against qualifier Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, after the top-ranked Sabalenka earlier beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-1, 6-0.
Jasmine Paolini, last year's runner-up at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, had a tougher first-round match. The fourth-seeded Italian dropped serve five times in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win against Yuan Yue on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Musetti has been in strong form on clay, reaching at least the semifinals in the past three Masters tournaments at Rome, Madrid and Monte Carlo, where he lost in the final to four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. But he was hampered by a right-leg injury in that match.
Musetti did not look troubled on Sunday, however, and cupped his ear to the crowd after making an improbable forehand winner down the line from Hanfmann's drop shot during the third set.
The 23-year-old Musetti reached the semifinals on grass at Wimbledon last year, but has not reached the quarterfinals at any other major.
Still, he believes he can win the French Open.
''I feel ready to try to go for the trophy. That's the goal, for sure,'' Musetti said. ''I think clay probably is the surface which I feel the most comfortable.''