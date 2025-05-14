Murray 'very confident' Nuggets can force Game 7, Thunder on verge of 1st West finals since 2016

What to know: The last time Oklahoma City made the conference finals was 2016, when they lost to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in seven games. It was a Thunder team that featured Kevin Durant and Westbrook. This version of the Thunder has what coach Mark Daigneault called ''unbelievable spirit'' after Tuesday's win. ''That's why they've accomplished what they've accomplished to this point," Daigneault said. "For a lot of that game we didn't have our fastball. But we hung around long enough and showed great will and connectedness down the stretch.''