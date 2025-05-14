Murray 'very confident' Nuggets can force Game 7, Thunder on verge of 1st West finals since 2016

DENVER — Jamal Murray didn't quite guarantee a Game 7. He alluded to it, though, in between sips of his blueberry-colored postgame recovery smoothie.
''Very confident,'' the Denver Nuggets guard said of a return to Oklahoma City.
Before then, there's the matter of Game 6, which is Thursday night in Denver. For the Nuggets, there's also the matter of finding a way to protect a fourth-quarter lead after the Thunder won the last two with late surges to take a 3-2 advantage in the second-round series.
The young Thunder are gaining experience by the moment in their quest to make the franchise's first appearance in the Western Conference finals since 2016. The Nuggets have shown that depth remains a concern as they brace for a win-or-stay-home scenario at Ball Arena.
''We're going to go play the game in Denver, and then we get to come back,'' Murray said after Tuesday's 112-105 loss in Oklahoma City, hinting at a Game 7 that would take place Sunday. ''We've just got to keep a good mindset. It's not like we're playing a bad brand of basketball. It's not like we're playing selfish. It comes down to getting a couple stops to win the game.''
The Thunder may be youthful, but they're also composed — no matter the fourth-quarter deficit.
In Game 4, they rallied after being down eight in the final quarter. In Game 6, they were trailing by nine before Lu Dort came to the rescue. Dort hit three critical 3-pointers in a two-minute stretch to help propel the Thunder.
''We always say the answer is never a hero play or anything out of the ordinary,'' said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points in Game 5. ''It's being who we are. It's trusting each other.''