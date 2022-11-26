NASSAU, Bahamas — Joel Murray had 17 points in Long Beach State's 78-70 victory over Oakland on Friday night at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.

Murray also added five rebounds and six assists for the Beach (3-2). Lassina Traore scored 15 points and added 12 rebounds. Aboubacar Traore shot 7 of 10 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Blake Lampman led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (2-4) with 17 points and three steals. Oakland also got 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Trey Townsend. Jalen Moore also had 10 points and six assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.