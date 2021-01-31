MURRAY, Ky. — Grayson Murphy posted 15 points and six rebounds and Ben Sheppard made the second of two free throws with 13 seconds left as Belmont extended its win streak to 15 games, narrowly beating Murray State 72-71 on Saturday night.

JaCobi Wood had 13 points for Belmont (18-1, 12-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Nick Muszynski added 12 points, five blocks and three assists. Caleb Hollander had 11 points.

KJ Williams had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Racers (7-8, 4-6). Tevin Brown added 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Demond Robinson had 11 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Racers for the season. Belmont defeated Murray State 68-55 on Dec. 30.

