NEW YORK — Liam Murphy had 26 points as Columbia easily defeated Mount Saint Vincent 87-62 on Saturday.
Murphy shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers. He added nine rebounds.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 14 points for Columbia (2-2). Zavian McLean added 11 points.
Dan Porcic had 14 points for the Dolphins. Kelvin Turner-Harris added 10 points. Elijah McKenzie had three blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
