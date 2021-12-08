ST. LOUIS — Grayson Murphy had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as Belmont edged past Saint Louis 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Will Richard had 15 points and six rebounds for the Bruins (8-3). Nick Muszynski added 12 points and four blocks.

Gibson Jimerson tied a season high with 21 points for the Billikens (7-3). Yuri Collins added 11 points and six assists. Marten Linssen had seven rebounds.

