NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grayson Murphy registered 16 points, six rebounds and five steals as Belmont rolled past Evansville 81-43 on Saturday.

Ben Sheppard had 11 points for Belmont (1-1). Will Richard added 11 points and six rebounds. Nick Muszynski had 10 points and three assists.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (1-2). Jawaun Newton added 10 points and six rebounds.

