JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she recently tested positive for COVID-19.
She made the announcement on the social media.
In the brief statement, the Republican said she recently tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms.
"I will be following guidance and advice from doctors and will be quarantining at home in Alaska while continuing my work remotely," the statement said.
Murkowski is Alaska's senior U.S. senator. She is seeking reelection this year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Wisconsin disabled voters file federal lawsuit over ballots
Four people in Wisconsin with disabilities have filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to ensure that they'll be able to get help turning in their ballots, even though the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court said no one other than the voter can return absentee ballots in person.
Business
Tim Giago, trailblazing Native American journalist, dies
Tim Giago, the founder of the first independently owned Native American newspaper in the United States, has died at age 88, his former wife said.
Variety
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas" and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on "Law & Order," has died. He was 83.
Variety
Pet boa constrictor strangles owner; police investigate
A man's pet boa constrictor wrapped itself around his neck, sending him to a hospital, where he died several days later, authorities in Pennsylvania said.
Nation
Man pleads not guilty to raping Ohio 10-year-old
A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure.