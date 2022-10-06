NEWSTEAD, N.Y. — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations.
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related.
Deputies responded to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m., where they said a man was fatally shot by another man who then shot himself.
The investigation led to the discovery of the two female victims at separate locations in the nearby town of Clarence, Garcia said.
The victims' names and additional information were not immediately released.
