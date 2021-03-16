The big increase in the murder rate in the U.S. in 2020 has carried over to 2021.

A sample of 37 cities with data available for the year's first three months shows murder up 18% relative to the same period last year.

In the midst of a volatile period in crime, keeping track of trends has become especially important so that police and local officials can tailor prevention policies. This year's national crime release will be the last of its kind as the FBI transitions to a crime reporting system that will affect the public's ability to evaluate trends locally and nationally.

On Monday, the FBI released preliminary statistics showing a major increase in murder last year, with a 25% rise in agencies that reported quarterly data. The FBI did not receive data from several cities with known big increases in murder like New York, Chicago and New Orleans, but cities of all sizes reported increases of greater than 20%.

A 25% increase in murder in 2020 would mean the U.S. surpassed 20,000 murders in a year for the first time since 1995. (The official numbers will be released in September.)

The trend in the early months this year is not necessarily indicative of where things will end up in 2021. The pandemic may mostly recede by summer because of widespread vaccination, and a broad reopening of public life may change the dynamic that has led to the rise in violence.

It may also be harder to assess trends in crime more generally, particularly those other than murder, with the FBI phasing out its use of one data source.

The Uniform Crime Report was begun in 1929 to serve as the nation's repository of crime data. On Jan. 1, it made arguably its biggest change in its century of existence. The eventual result should be more detailed information about crime, but it will probably come at the price of less confidence in reported crime figures over the next few years.

The FBI has two basic national crime data collection systems that it relies on to create estimates of local and national trends. One is the Summary Reporting System (SRS), which has two main problems.

First, agencies use a "hierarchy rule," meaning they count only the most serious offense in an incident. If a murder takes place during a robbery, only the murder is recorded. Second, there are only seven main categories of national crime data so data on crimes like vandalism, fraud and kidnapping is not collected.

To address these deficiencies, on Jan. 1 the FBI stopped collecting data via the SRS and switched to the National Incident Based Response System (NIBRS). This system, started in 1988, collects data on a much wider array of offenses, though this data were not used until now for the Uniform Crime Report. NIBRS allows agencies to report on up to 10 different offenses in a single episode.

"The move to NIBRS will be a huge leap forward for understanding crime and victimization," said Jerry Ratcliffe, a professor of criminal justice at Temple University.

Although phasing out SRS will have benefits, the switch-over presents short-term challenges. For a start, it isn't known how many agencies will actually report crime data in 2021 using the newer system.