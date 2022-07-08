Payton L. Wood

A 22-year-old man told police that he fired his gun intending to hit someone with a knife and not the 59-year-old man he killed on a St. Paul street in the middle of the night last week, according to charges.

Payton L. Wood, of St. Paul, was charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Jeffery C. Foss on July 1.

Wood remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail ahead of a Friday court appearance. A message was left with his attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Medics called to the 600 block of N. Dale Street arrived shortly after 3 a.m. and found Foss down on the ground. They declared him dead at the scene.

Exterior surveillance video showed Foss and another person walking on the sidewalk near the building where Wood lived. The other person started running while holding a knife.

Wood "came around the corner of the building and fired one shot from a handgun" that struck Foss, the charges read. Wood drove away from the scene.

Earlier that evening, according to a witness, Wood and the man who was with Foss had fought in a garden near Wood's apartment over a dispute involving ownership of bottles and cigarette packs on some picnic tables.

Wood's combatant punctured a tire on Wood's SUV with a knife. Wood responded by firing one shot and saying, " 'I hit him,' " according to the charges.

On Wednesday, Wood and his attorney met with police investigators. Wood explained that one of the men at the picnic tables used a racial slur against him.

He went on to say that after his tire was punctured, he fired one shot at the man with the knife. He estimated that the man was 5 feet away from him. Instead, the shot hit Foss. Police have not released a city of residence for Foss.

"Wood said he feared the man was going to stab him or come back later and do something," the charges read.