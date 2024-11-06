Road rage was the motive in a shooting that left a man dead near the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, according to murder charges filed Wednesday.
Murder charges: Road rage in St. Paul led to fatal shooting near State Capitol
Prosecutors allege he shot the passenger of a vehicle that may have cut him off.
Prosecutors for the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Ian Loi Bursey of Minneapolis with two charges of second-degree murder in the killing of Tajai Evans, 26, of St. Paul. Bursey remained held in the Ramsey County jail with his first court appearance Thursday morning.
Burhe tried to punch back but could not. He said that when Evans tried to grab his arm, Bursey took his gun, racked the chamber as a warning and fired two times from inside his Hyundai. He said Evans and the vehicle fled afterwards and added that he was not shooting to kill Evans. He said it that it seemed like Evans and his driver had a weapon, but could not confirm if he saw them flash or fire a gun.
Bursey called 911 at around 7:32 p.m. Monday to report an assault. He told authorities he was attacked in a road accident, leading him to shoot at his attacker. When officers responded, Bursey stood near his silver Hyundai Sonata pressing tissue to his bleeding nose. He claimed someone punched him in the face an unknown number of times before he shot at them. Bursey then showed police his permit to carry a firearm, and officers towed his Hyundai after finding a handgun, extra ammunition and two spent shell casings inside.
Bursey agreed to speak with investigators but struggled to detail what happened, telling them that anxiety affects his memory. He claimed to be driving to St. Paul that day to work for Lyft and Uber when Evans and his driver cut Bursey off in a red Toyota Corolla “about five times.” He drove near them and said not to do that, but says Evans and his driver laughed and pointed at him before saying they could do what they want.
The driver of Evans’ vehicle drove to a store and Bursey said he drove past it to get their license plate, but told police that he did not remember the plate number and did not take a photo or write it down. Bursey said he parked to check his phone for clients on Lyft when Evans approached his vehicle from behind. He said Evans started punching Bursey in his car seat as the window was rolled down.
Bursey claimed that he tried to punch back but could not. He said that when Evans tried to grab his arm, Bursey took his gun, racked the chamber as a warning and fired two times from inside his Hyundai. He said Evans and the vehicle fled afterwards and added he was not shooting to kill Evans. He said it seemed like Evans and his driver had a weapon, but could not confirm if he saw them flash or fire a gun.
“When asked multiple times if he thought his life was in danger, Bursey eventually said, “Yeah, because he was trying to grab me, get in the car,” charging documents read. “Bursey said he didn’t know what to do.”
The Toyota Corolla’s driver, identified in the complaint as JAB-T, crashed minutes later at the intersection of 12th Street and Cedar Street. Officers found Evans in the vehicle’s passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds. He wasn’t breathing, and a nurse performed chest compressions to keep him alive. Despite that help and aid from responding medics, Evans died at the scene.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office said Evans died from gunshot wounds to his chest, right forearm and right thigh. Family and friends shared fond memories of Evans on social media, remembering him as a family man and father of two children who was taken too soon.
JAB-T told investigators he and Evans were headed north on Interstate 35E when Bursey’s gray Hyundai entered the highway. He said the Hyundai pulled in front of them and brake checked him. He claimed to move to a different lane to get away from the Hyundai before both vehicles exited off Maryland Avenue and stopped at a red light. There, JAB-T says Bursey accused them of cutting him off before following their Corolla to a tobacco store on Dale Street.
Bursey allegedly followed them into the store parking lot and threw something at JAB-T’s vehicle before leaving. As they prepared to leave the area, they saw Bursey’s car pulled over nearby.
They approached Bursey’s car and JAB-T says Evans got out to confront Bursey, punching Bursey as Bursey sat in his driver’s seat. Gunfire rang three to five seconds later, and JAB-T heard four or five gunshots before Evans returned to the car and they sped towards a hospital.
“JAB-T said [Evans] didn’t have any weapons when he confronted Bursey,” the charging documents read. “JAB-T said Bursey shot so fast after [Evans] started punching it seemed like Bursey had been planning something.”
Authorities found a bullet hole in JAB-T’s windshield, and surveillance footage showed their vehicle parked in the tobacco store parking lot for “several” minutes before Bursey re-engaged with them. Authorities also say Bursey’s father petitioned court to get a guardian for Bursey last March, reporting that his son was diagnosed three years ago with schizophreniform disorder, anxiety and depression.
His father asked to dismiss that petition in July.
Evans’ death marks the 27th homicide in St. Paul this year according to a Star Tribune database. There were 28 by this time last year.
Starting in 2028, voters will choose St. Paul mayor and City Council members along with U.S. president, after voters said yes on a ballot question in Tuesday’s election.