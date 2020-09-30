A 23-year-old man was charged Wednesday with fatally shooting another man after a late-night argument over the weekend along Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

Demond A. Dawson, of Roseville, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder in connection with the killing of Albert D. Stevens, 29, of St. Paul about 3:25 a.m. Sunday outside Billy's on Grand.

Dawson appeared in court Wednesday and remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene in the 800 block of Grand Avenue, a stretch in St. Paul with many shops, restaurants and bars, and other businesses.

A 29-year-old man also allegedly shot by Dawson in the same incident was taken to Regions Hospital and survived a wound to the thigh, the charges noted.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses say Stevens was arguing with occupants in a car. Gunfire erupted and the car drove away.

A woman said she saw Dawson driving the car and identified him as the person arguing with Stevens. Another witness saw "muzzle flashes" come from the car.

Police located Dawson, arrested him and asked whether he was at Billy's early Sunday. He said he was there but declined to say more.

Officers searched Dawson's home and recovered his state-issued permit to carry a firearm.

The wounded man told police that someone in the car yelled something that upset Stevens, the wounded man said. Stevens showed a gun to Dawson, who drove away but soon returned, he said.

Stevens approached the driver's side window and pointed the gun, and that's when Dawson opened fire, the shooting survivor said.