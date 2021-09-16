One person has been charged in the shooting death of 12-year-old London Bean at a north Minneapolis apartment complex earlier this month.

Jeremiah Marquise Grady, 18, of Minneapolis was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Bean outside Grady's apartment building at N. 8th and Aldrich avenues, in the Heritage Park complex. He was charged by warrant and as of Thursday morning hadn't yet been taken into custody.

Bean was killed after getting into a fight with another boy, believed to be Grady's younger brother. As the fight continued, witnesses told police, the other boy's brother, who police identified as Grady, came around the north side of the building with a gun and fired several rounds at Bean.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told police that during the fight a masked man, wearing all black, came around the building and pointed a gun at everyone, yelling "Yeah! Wassup!" As people began to run, the suspect allegedly fired off several shots, two of which struck Bean.

