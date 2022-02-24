The gunfire that killed a 9-year-old girl last spring as she jumped on a friend's trampoline was meant for three people on the porch of the north Minneapolis home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday morning.

D'Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Minneapolis by state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the May 15, 2021, shooting of Trinity Ottoson-Smith.

Her killing was one of several instances of young victims being hit by unintended gunfire last year on the North Side and the first case to result in an arrest.

Robinson, who is alleged in the criminal complaint to be a street gang member. remains jailed ahead of a court appearance Thursday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

The gunfire was detected by ShotSpotter technology shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of N. Illion Avenue.

This was a drive-by shooting that was captured on surveillance video," the criminal complaint read. "Video showed that the victim and two other juveniles who were on the trampoline were directly between the shoot and the intended targets, who appeared to be three males on the side port of the residence, dressed in dark clothing."

After the shots were fired, "one of the three on the porch could be observed [on the video] chasing after the suspect vehicle on foot and appeared to return fire three times."

This is a breaking news update. Come back to Startribune.com for more details.