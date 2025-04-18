Murdaugh accomplice pleads guilty to wire, bank fraud in South Carolina

On Friday, Laffitte, of Estill, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, separate wire and bank fraud charges and misapplication of bank funds. Under the terms of the agreement, Laffitte agreed to pay $3.5 million in restitution before his sentencing. If he complies, prosecutors agreed to propose a five-year sentence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney in South Carolina.