BERLIN — Munich police say officers have shot a suspicious person near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli Consulate.
Munich police say officers have shot a suspicious person near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli Consulate
Munich police say officers have shot a suspicious person near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli Consulate.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 5, 2024 at 8:03AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI searches the homes of at least three top deputies to New York City's mayor.