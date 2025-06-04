Muncy's 2 homers and Freeman's RBI double lift Dodgers over Mets 6-5 in 10 innings

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy homered twice, including a tying shot in the ninth inning, and Freddie Freeman doubled home the winning run in the 10th to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets 6-5 on Tuesday night.
Freeman's slicing fly to deep left field was misplayed by Brandon Nimmo, who got twisted around and appeared to lose sight of the ball as it dropped on the warning track beside him.
That allowed automatic runner Tommy Edman to score from second base with one out, ending New York's four-game winning streak.
The Dodgers earned their 20th comeback win of the season after blowing a 4-1 lead they established in the first. They also tied the series opener in the ninth on Monday, but lost 4-3 in 10 innings when reliever Tanner Scott got knocked around.
This time, Scott (1-2) retired the side in order in the 10th, striking out Juan Soto and Pete Alonso before Nimmo grounded out.
José Buttó (2-1) intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani in the bottom half before Mookie Betts lined out to left field, bringing up Freeman.
Los Angeles improved to 2-3 against the Mets this season after eliminating them in Game 6 of the 2024 National League Championship Series. Three of the five meetings between the division leaders this year have gone to extra innings, with two remaining at Dodger Stadium the next two days.
Juan Soto, booed by the sellout crowd of 53,424, launched a two-run homer that cut the Mets' deficit to 4-3 in the third.