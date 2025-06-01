Muncy powers Dodgers with 7 RBIs in 18-2 rout of Yankees, LA's most runs ever vs New York

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday.
The Dodgers pounded out a season-high 21 hits and their runs were their most ever against the Yankees, whose only runs came on Judge's 20th and 21st homers. Los Angeles set a record for runs by a National League team against the Yankees.
The Dodgers batted around in the first two innings, pummeling Yankees starter Will Warren (3-3). He needed 39 pitches in the first when the Dodgers led 4-0 on RBI singles by Will Smith and Muncy, a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto and Tommy Edman's RBI double.
Los Angeles was just getting started.
Muncy's 400-foot blast in the second was his 200th career homer and chased Warren. Edman had a RBI double and Kim followed with his second career homer, a 412-foot shot with two outs off Brent Headrick that made it 10-0. He and Shohei Ohtani, waiting to bat, bowed their heads to each other after Kim scored.
Muncy went deep off Mark Leiter Jr. with a 410-foot shot in the fifth and Andy Pages added a solo shot in the seventh. Rookie Dalton Rushing had his first major-league homer, a 3-run shot off position player Pablo Reyes in the eighth.
Dodgers starter Landon Knack (3-2) allowed one run and five hits in six innings with six strikeouts. Position player Kiké Hernández finished off the blowout by allowing one hit in the ninth.
Key moments