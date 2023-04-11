Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

SAN FRANCISCO — Max Muncy hit a grand slam and a three-run drive for his 10th career multihomer game, Mookie Betts led off the game with a homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers got back to their slugging ways in a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Monday night.

Muncy hit his third career grand slam and first since July 1, 2021, against Washington. His seven RBIs were a career high with his previous best of five done three times, the last on June 9, 2022.

Julio Urías (3-0) struck out eight, walked two and allowed one run on four hits over six innings. The star lefty received plenty of run support from a lineup that had homered in each of the first nine games before missing during Sunday's 11-6 loss at Arizona.

Wilmer Flores homered leading off the fourth for San Francisco. That ended 13 scoreless innings tossed by Urías since he surrendered two runs on three hits in his initial three innings on opening day against the Diamondbacks.

Giants ace Logan Webb (0-3) struck out six over six innings but remained winless in a tough start to the year as the Giants played their first matchup against a National League team after facing the AL in the first eight games.

The Dodgers ended a three-game losing streak in which they gave up 29 runs in the last three matchups of a four-game series at Arizona that manager Dave Roberts chalked up to not pitching well.

Freddie Freeman singled in the third for a five-game hitting streak, while Betts added a pair of singles to his second home run of the year.

Los Angeles has won nine of the last 10 NL West crowns, including eight straight before the 107-win Giants edged the 106-win Dodgers on the season's final day of 2021.

J.D. Davis had two hits for San Francisco to begin a tough series when it will face two left-handed starters — with Clayton Kershaw pitching Wednesday's series finale.

MUNCY'S MARK

Before he started clearing the fences Monday, Muncy drew a two-out walk in the first to reach base safely in a 27th straight game in San Francisco — the third-longest streak doing so by a visiting player behind teammate Freeman's 31 and Wil Myers (28).

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonselin, who sprained his left ankle during spring training drills last month, threw two innings to hitters and another inning in the bullpen. He will remain at the team's Arizona spring facility at Camelback Ranch another few weeks and likely return sometime in May along with RHP Ryan Pepiot (oblique strain).

Giants: C Joey Bart came off the 10-day injured list and C Austin Wynns was designated for assignment .

UP NEXT

RHP Dustin May (1-0, 0.69 ERA) pitches for the Dodgers having allowed one run on five hits over two starts and 13 innings so far. The Giants oppose with LHP Alex Wood (0-0, 3.00).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports