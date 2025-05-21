Mumbai Indians seal the final IPL playoffs spot with 59-run win over Delhi

MUMBAI, India — Mumbai Indians sealed the final playoffs spot in the Indian Premier League with a 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals at Wankhede on Wednesday.
Delhi, which needed a win to keep its playoffs hopes alive, folded for 121 in 18.2 overs on a tricky wicket in reply to Mumbai's competitive total of 180-5.
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs. Delhi became the first team in IPL history to miss the playoffs after winning its first four games.
Delhi never in hunt
Delhi didn't get momentum from the onset in its run-chase as Faf du Plessis, who led the side in the absence of ill Axar Patel, and Lokesh Rahul fell inside the first three overs.
Du Plessis got deceived by Deepak Chahar's slower delivery and holed out at mid-off while Trent Boult had Rahul caught by wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton in the third over.
Rickelton pulled off a stunning stumping of Abishek Porel, who got beaten by Will Jacks sharp delivery and couldn't ground his toe, as Delhi slipped to 27-3 in the sixth over.
Delhi threatened briefly when Vipraj Nigam (20) smashed three fours and a six after he was promoted ahead of Tristan Stubbs.