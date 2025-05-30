Mumbai Indians advance in IPL playoffs and knock out Gujarat Titans

NEW CHANDIGARH, India — Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah provided the turning point as Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by 20 runs to advance in the Indian Premier League knockouts on Friday.
Bumrah took a miserly 1-27 in four overs, the one wicket being Washington Sundar in the 14th over to end his and Sai Sudharsan's 84-run, 44-ball partnership. Sundar scored 48 off 24.
Sudharsan led Gujarat's chase of 229 with 80 off 49 balls but he was bowled by Richard Gleeson in the 16th over and the pressure was too much.
Gujarat finished at 208-6 in reply to Mumbai's 228-5, highlighted by Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls.
Record five-time champion Mumbai will play Punjab Kings on Sunday in Ahmedabad to decide who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.
Dropped catches
Opting to bat, Mumbai set an attacking tempo in the powerplay and the openers benefitted from sloppy Gujarat fielding.
Sharma was dropped twice and Jonny Bairstow also enjoyed a life. They shared 84 off 44. Bairstow was finally caught in the eighth over — the dismissal took a relay catch — on 44 off 27 but there was no respite.