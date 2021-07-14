Many rounds of gunfire peppered an occupied party bus early Wednesday near a well-traveled intersection in Bloomington, authorities said.

No injuries were reported when shots struck the bus' windows and body shortly after 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard, according to police. No arrests have been announced.

The bus arrived in the parking lot with multiple passengers, police said. All had gotten off the bus and were returning as about two dozen shots were fired.

"Some passengers were on the bus, and others were in close proximity at the time of the shooting," read a statement from police.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 952-563-4900.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482