SYDNEY — Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at a Sydney shopping center.
ABC TV in Australia reported Saturday that police evacuated shoppers at Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction.
The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing. Police couldn't be immediately reached to confirm the report. The newspaper said one person was also shot, but it wasn't clear if the person had died.
Video showed many ambulances and police cars, as well as crowds of people, around the shopping center.
Paramedics were treating patients at the scene.
Witness Roi Huberman told ABC he sheltered in a store and saw people leaving the mall in tears.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Multiple people stabbed and 1 person shot at a Sydney shopping center, media say
Media reports say multiple people have been stabbed and that the police shot a person at a Sydney shopping center.
World
Pakistani police search for gunmen who abducted bus passengers and killed 10 in the southwest
Pakistani police are searching for gunmen who killed eight people after abducting them from a bus on a highway in the country's southwest, a police official said Saturday, Earlier, the same attackers killed two people and wounded six in another car they forced to stop.
World
A Palestinian is killed as Israeli settlers rampage in his village and troops fire on stone-throwers
Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian village in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, shooting and setting houses and cars on fire. The rampage killed a Palestinian man and wounded 25 others, Palestinian health officials said.
World
Chile will ask Venezuela to extradite citizens suspected of killing an anti-Maduro dissident
Prosecutors in Chile said Friday they plan to formally request that Venezuela extradite two of its citizens to stand trial for charges related to the abduction and killing of a Venezuelan dissident in Chile earlier this year, a case that has strained relations between the South American nations.
Business
Argentina's populist president meets billionaire Elon Musk in Texas — and a bromance is born
One is an erratic billionaire entrepreneur and self-declared free-speech absolutist, prone to profanity-laden rants against ''wokeness'' and obsessed with making humanity a multi-planetary species.