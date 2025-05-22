SAN DIEGO — Multiple people on board a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say.
Multiple people on board a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say
Multiple people on board a private plane that crashed into a San Diego neighborhood are dead, authorities say.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 2:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out
US Mint has made its final order of penny blanks and will stop producing the coin when those run out.