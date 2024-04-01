MIDLAND, Texas — Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m.
The National Weather Service had issued warnings about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon in the area.
Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.
Northeast of Midland in central Oklahoma, severe storms with the threat of softball-size hail were moving through amid a tornado watch.
