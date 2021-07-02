These days we're hearing a lot about multigenerational homes.

But in 2007 when Suzanne and Richard Burgart built their lake home to house several generations of their family, it was ahead of its time.

Their 7,800-square-feet abode, which that has accommodated them, their children and grandchildren for more than 14 years, is on the market.

The sizable home on Lake Minnie Belle in Litchfield is listed at $1.8 million and features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The floor plan provides ample space for gathering together, yet it also allows for downtime and space to get away from the hustle and bustle.

"The home was built specifically to accommodate generations because we presently have three generations living here. And at one time we had four generations," Suzanne said.

"The purpose was that everyone would have their own space," she said. "Each level has a full kitchen, full laundry. So everyone has their own space but are able to come together quite nicely with patios and the great room and kitchen on the main level that has lots of open space."

The inspiration came from observing cultures during the Burgarts' travels around the world while in the Peace Corps, in which generations of families lived in proximity, if not under the same roof.

"We've been married 53 years now. We've always had extra people around when we were in the Peace Corps and when we took in foreign exchange students and would give them a place to live," Suzanne said. "We're used to sharing spaces."

Building a multigenerational home required a strategic layout.

The main floor was designed to have grand spaces with common areas, such as a kitchen with a double island, an expansive living room and formal dining room. The main floor also houses the owner's suite.

The upper level and ground-floor walkout serve as their own living spaces, complete with kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, laundry rooms and outdoor deck areas.

Listing agent Greg Hahn said the home is a sizable lakeside property not too far outside the metro in a lake community that's often overlooked.

"Everybody seems to gravitate toward the Brainerd lakes and Lake Minnetonka areas, so many of these smaller lakes that are close are really forgotten," he said. "It's a lake home that's really well done. The home no longer works for them, but it could for another family."

In addition to being able to see their children and grandchildren every day, Suzanne and Richard have also enjoyed living in a home that's well-designed and a property that has 95 feet of lakeshore, a private dock and perennial gardens.

The Burgarts realize this is a unique setup for the average family. And perhaps that is why the home has been on the market for more than 260 days. But for a sizable brood, Suzanne believes this multigenerational home is the best-laid plan.

"The house itself lends itself for multiple generations or a large family," she said, adding, "We would not choose this route, but it would be a great home for an Airbnb-type [vacation stay] situation. The owners could live on the property and maintain it for people coming to vacation on the lake. We have Up North right in our backyard."

The couple said that while they'll miss the lake, along with their neighbors and the neighborhood, it's time to list the property and downsize.

"It has served its purpose. Our once-little grandchildren are grown up and they're moving on with their lives and we are aging," Suzanne said. "It's been a fun adventure. I know not everyone probably wants to be that connected, but it's worked."

Greg Hahn, 612-280-2311 or Ghahn@cbburnet.com, and Gary Petersen, 952-451-0284, of Coldwell Banker Realty have the listing.

Nancy Ngo • 612-673-4892