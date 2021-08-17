A multiple vehicle crash involving a semitrailer truck near 82nd Street has shut down I-35W in Bloomington.

At least one person is injured, although the extent of the injuries hasn't been determined yet, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The northbound lanes were closed at 90th Street.

Traffic cameras showed multiple public safety units on site with what appeared to be a crane clearing out the wreckage. The crash caused a long traffic backup.

