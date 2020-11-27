SAN ANTONIO — Chris Mullins registered 15 points as Rice defeated Incarnate Word 68-53 in a on Friday.
Travis Evee had 12 points for Rice (1-0). Max Fiedler added 12 points.
Keaston Willis had 22 points for the Cardinals (0-1). Drew Lutz added 11 points.
