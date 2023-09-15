Tami Manis of Tennessee is going to see her name in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records book after 34 years of hard work ... not getting haircuts. United Press International reported Aug. 31 that Manis' mullet, measured at 5 feet, 8 inches long, earned her the prize in the female competitive mullet category. "I've had people recognize me from 20 years ago because I've kept the same hairstyle," she said. "This is amazing."

Wall-to-wall

A 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman have been arrested in the central Shanxi province of China, China Daily reported, for digging a shortcut through the Great Wall of China. Police were alerted to the damage on Aug. 24 and followed tracks from an excavator to the suspects, who explained that they needed the shortcut to get back and forth to their construction jobs. The two were charged with destroying a cultural relic.

Least competent criminal

Nicholas Coffey, 23, couldn't resist bragging about a crime wave on Sept. 2, which made it easier for the police to track him down, Fox News reported. Coffey and an accomplice used a stolen car to break into other vehicles in Deltona, Fla., then used social media to herald their exploits. Detectives caught up with him the following morning and arrested him on multiple charges.

To dye for

Patrick Spina IV, 45, of Absecon, N.J., is facing criminal mischief charges after a bizarre series of stunts starting in June, WPVI-TV reported. A Quality Inn was targeted about a dozen times with a bright green dye launched into its outdoor pool by a drone. In August, police got a call about a similar incident from a resident who was swimming in his pool when the dye was cast. Police got in touch with the FAA and learned the drone was operated by Spina. Detectives said they believe he was "pranking people."

Taking a bite out of crime

A woman in China's Fuzhou City is facing a prison sentence and a fine after she chewed her way to a new iPhone. According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, surnamed Qiu, entered an Apple store and was seen on surveillance video examining an iPhone 14 worth about $950. After looking around to make sure no one was watching, she put the anti-theft cable in her mouth, chewed through it and dropped the phone in her bag. Police tracked Qiu to her home, where she told them she planned to buy a phone but balked at the price and decided to steal one instead.

Fountain treat

A 20-year-old unnamed Swiss man was taken to the hospital on Aug. 21 after trying not once, but twice, to put his face on the water nozzle at Genevas Jet d'Eau, a fountain that projects 110 gallons of water per second, reaching a height of 459 feet. His first attempt resulted in him being thrown backward, the BBC reported. On his second try, he was thrown into the air and landed on a nearby concrete walkway. Adding insult to injury, the company that operates the fountain intends to file a complaint against him for trespassing.

