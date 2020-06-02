GAUHATI, India — Three mudslides triggered by overnight rains buried homes in northeastern India's Assam state, killing 20 people and injuring at least seven others, authorities said Tuesday.

Seven of the victims were members of a single family, said M.S. Manivannan, head of the state disaster management authority. He said seven people were hospitalized. Their medical condition was not immediately clear.

The mudslides occurred in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, large parts of which share borders with Bangladesh.

"Rescue operations are still on to ascertain if any more people are trapped under the debris," Manivannan said.

Pre-monsoon rains have caused rivers to flood in large parts of Assam, with at least 10 deaths reported so far.

The state's main river, Brahmaputra, and its many tributaries flood heavily each year, forcing many to take shelter on higher ground.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the state's highest elected official, has been touring flood-hit areas to inspect relief and rescue operations in the last few days.