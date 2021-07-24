QUETTA, Pakistan — A mudslide at a mine in southwest Pakistan killed four coal miners and injured two others on Saturday following heavy monsoon rains, officials said.
Local government administrator Amir Khan said that by the time rescuers reached the area hit by the torrent, the 200-foot-deep mine had partially collapsed.
He said the mine, located in the Sharag area of Sharag area of the Harnai district, was ordered closed following the incident.
Such accidents are common in Pakistan's coal mines, where safety standards are not widely respected.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate
Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France's yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.
Variety
Tens of thousands march for LGBTQ rights at Berlin parade
Around 65,000 revelers marched for LGBTQ rights at Berlin's annual Christopher Street Day celebration on Saturday, more than three times as many as expected.
World
Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage
A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said Saturday.
World
Mudslide partially collapses mine in Pakistan, killing 4
A mudslide at a mine in southwest Pakistan killed four coal miners and injured two others on Saturday following heavy monsoon rains, officials said.
Variety
From solo jogging to solidarity: Park runs resume in England
After 16 months of solo jogging, Saturday's return of the weekly 5-kilometer mass runs in England's parks was met with widespread jubilation.