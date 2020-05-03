Muddy Waters, the bar and restaurant in south Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood, said it’s closing its doors “for the last time” Sunday night.

In a post Saturday night on social media, co-owners Sarah Schrantz and Paddy Whelan asked customers to share their memories.

The restaurant moved to its current location at 2933 S. Lyndale Av. in 2011. It has been offering takeout service under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

The closing comes soon after announcements of closings for the Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis and Izzy’s Ice Cream’s original location in St. Paul.

STAFF REPORT