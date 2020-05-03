Muddy Waters, the bar and restaurant in south Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood, said it’s closing its doors “for the last time” Sunday night.
In a post Saturday night on social media, co-owners Sarah Schrantz and Paddy Whelan asked customers to share their memories.
The restaurant moved to its current location at 2933 S. Lyndale Av. in 2011. It has been offering takeout service under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.
The closing comes soon after announcements of closings for the Bachelor Farmer in Minneapolis and Izzy’s Ice Cream’s original location in St. Paul.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Protesters oppose Gov. Tim Walz's "Stay Home MN"
Protesters organized by the Minnesota Gun Rights advocacy group staged a drive-by protest Saturday calling for an end to Gov. Tim Walz's "Stay Home MN" executive orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus
Muddy Waters, the Lyn-Lake bar and restaurant, to close 'for last time'
Muddy Waters, the bar and restaurant in south Minneapolis’ Lyn-Lake neighborhood, said it’s closing its doors “for the last time” Sunday night. In a post…
National
Trump-backed lawmaker faces school board head for Congress
MADISON, Wis. —Wisconsin's special congressional election to replace retired Republican reality TV star Sean Duffy pits a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump against a…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Minnesota health officials say care system better equipped for COVID-19
Doctors and hospitals credit a stay-at-home order from Gov. Tim Walz with slowing an expected surge of patients, but that has political consequences.