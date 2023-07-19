More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump is notified he's a target of U.S. criminal probe into efforts to overturn 2020 election
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Mud bug madness invades Indeed Brewing Company
The 1st qualifying round for Crayfest 2023 Crayfish Eating Contest was held at Indeed Brewing Company.
Photography
Lucy Laney students ride to Dairy Queen for ice cream
A group of Lucy Laney students taking a bicycling class have earned a special treat: A bike ride to Dairy Queen (4017 W Broadway in Robbinsdale) for ice cream. Last year, the teacher said 20 of her students told her they'd never had DQ before so she's determined to keep the tradition going.
Local
Minnewashta Mud Run makes a mess
Participants dashed through pits of mud and dirty at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park on Saturday during the Minnewashta Mud Run.
Photography
Target Field rocks
TC Summer Fest at Target Field , a two-day rock festival featuring the Killers, Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and more on Friday night (followed by Imagine Dragons on Sat). This inaugural event aims to fill the hole for local music fest left in the absence of the Basilica party, Rock the Garden and Canterbury's TC Summer Jam.
Photography
Downhill derby hits the streets of Stillwater
The 89th Annual Lumberjack Days included a market, food, mini golf, magic bounce inflatables, chalk art competition, skate ramp, mini log rolling, downhill derby and lumberjack demonstrations.