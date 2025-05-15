Mud balls! Schauffele and Scheffler have rounds muddied by double bogeys at PGA Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The PGA Championship put the top three players in the world together for the first time in three years on Thursday and the conversation turned to mud.
Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele each had clumps of mud on their golf balls from the middle of the 16th fairway — the hardest hole at Quail Hollow — and saw their shots curve hard to the left, over the green and into the water, leading to double bogeys.
It was like that for most of the day, the product on a course that has been soaked by heavy showers in the three days leading up to the second major of the year, and more rain from late last week.
The PGA of America put out a notice on the eve of the first round saying that the ball would be played as it lies because the turf was ''outstanding and drying by the hour.''
''We are looking forward to an exciting opening round,'' the statement said.
Maybe just not this variety.
''It's frustrating to hit the ball in the middle of the fairway and get mud on it and have no idea where it's going to go,'' said Scheffler, the No. 1 player in golf the last two years. "I understand it's part of the game, but there's nothing more frustrating for a player. You spend your whole life trying to learn how to control a golf ball, and due to a rules decision all of a sudden you have absolutely no control over where that golf ball goes.
''But I don't make the rules,'' he said. ''I just have to deal with the consequences.''