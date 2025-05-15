Mud balls! Schauffele and Scheffler have rounds muddied by double bogeys at PGA Championship

''It's frustrating to hit the ball in the middle of the fairway and get mud on it and have no idea where it's going to go,'' said Scheffler, the No. 1 player in golf the last two years. "I understand it's part of the game, but there's nothing more frustrating for a player. You spend your whole life trying to learn how to control a golf ball, and due to a rules decision all of a sudden you have absolutely no control over where that golf ball goes.