MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has placed much of northwestern Wisconsin under a red flag fire warning due to very low humidity and gusty winds.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the red flag warning has been issued for St. Croix, Polk, Burnett, Barron, Washburn, Sawyer, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland counties.

Weather Service meteorologist Lee Britt says one of the triggers for a red flag fire warning is when relative humidity drops below 25 percent. In some parts of Northwestern Wisconsin, it's closer to 20 percent.

Britt said the northwest corner of the state is experiencing light drought conditions. He urged residents to check with local officials on current burning conditions before planning any campfires.

Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Polk counties are experiencing very high fire danger. Burning restrictions are in place for those and neighboring counties.

A high fire danger warning has been issued for a wide swath of counties from La Crosse to Ashland and Pierce to Oconto.

Parts of Central and northeastern Wisconsin like Wood, Marquette, Green Lake and Door Counties are experiencing low fire danger, while southern Wisconsin is listed in the moderate fire danger range.