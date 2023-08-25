So, How Hot Did It Get Tuesday And Wednesday?

Remember that boy band 98°? Well, now you know what the high was on both Tuesday and Wednesday in the metro! We set a record high of 98F both days at MSP Airport, beating the previous records of 97F. These were the warmest August days since August 7, 1988, when we also hit 98F. We couldn't succeed at hitting 100F. The last time we hit 100F in the month of August (which we have only done seven times during the eighth month of the year) was back on August 1, 1988 (101F).

Here were the peak heat index values in the NWS Twin Cities domain on Wednesday. The peak was in New Richmond, with a heat index of 118F. At MSP, the heat index Wednesday topped out at 107F. That's after a peak heat index Tuesday of 114F at MSP.

We're now at 26 90F+ degree days this year (though Wednesday) here in the metro. That's the eighth most to date on record (tied with several years, including 2021). Last year in total we had only seen 18 days. If we saw no more 90F+ days, it would be the 18th most on record for the entire year.

_______________________________________________

Drought Slowly Starts To Worsen (Again)

Not a lot of rain has fallen over the past week across the state (mainly in northern and far southern parts of the state), so, unfortunately, we have started to see the drought worsen again. While there was no change in the Abnormally Dry (D0) and Moderate Drought (D1) categories, we did see a jump in the D2 (Severe) category from 22.98% last week to 33.05% this week. A slight increase in D3 (Exceptional) Drought also occurred (1.74% vs. 1.10%).

The little increase in D3 drought occurred in that area down in southeastern Minnesota. Otherwise, mainly parts of central and northern Minnesota saw the category D1 to category D2 increase.

The best rain chances over the next week across the state will be Friday (with isolated storms - more on that below) and Sunday (mainly in northern Minnesota).

_______________________________________________

Friday: Isolated Storm, But Cooler

It'll be another warm day in the metro on Friday, but nowhere close to what we saw earlier in the week. Morning temperatures start off around 70F with highs in the mid-80s. Dewpoints will be somewhat sticky to begin the day in the upper 60s but should start to fall in the afternoon hours toward the low 60s by the evening. We could see a few scattered showers or storms around during the day - mainly in the morning and then again late - but it won't be an all-day washout and not everyone will see rain. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds is expected.

We will watch some scattered storm chances across the state on Friday, particularly in the morning hours but some could redevelop in southern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. Highs range from the 70s in the northern third of the state to the 80s elsewhere.

_______________________________________________

Feeling Even Nicer Heading Toward The Weekend

Saturday: A very pleasant day is expected Saturday in the metro, with a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Dew points will be in the 50s, so it'll feel comfortable out there.

Sunday: Much of the same - lots of sunshine, low dew points, and highs around 80F.

_______________________________________________

Trending More Comfortable Into The Weekend

By Paul Douglas

Speaking of temperature inflation, how about this real summer? Who would have predicted this after 90" of snow? Based on National Weather Service "Cooling Degree Days" we have spent 32% more than usual cooling our homes and businesses since June 1.

26 days with highs at or above 90F in the Twin Cities, double the normal number for an entire summer. Mercifully, only 2 days of torrid, blast-furnace "Heat Dome" misery, but that's behind us now.

Comfortably cool Canadian air drains southward today, sparking a few spotty T-showers, but not the widespread soaking we need. Drought has eased slightly in the metro area (now in moderate drought) but a third of Minnesota is in severe drought, including most central and southeast counties. With any luck a conga-line of soaking storms will rescue us October, but I'm not holding my breath.

This will be a perfect weekend for the Minnesota State Fair, with low humidity, a fresh breeze and highs in the upper 70s. More 90s may return for Labor Day weekend. I knew it!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Some sun, stray T-storm. Wake up 70. High 87. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mostly comfortable. Wake up 62. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Blue sky on a stick. Low humidity. Wake up 58. High 82. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: More clouds, few T-showers. Wake up 61. High 78. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sun, cool breeze. Wake up 57. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. Wake up 59. High 83. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind E 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Heating up with sticky sunshine. Wake up 63. High 88. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 25th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 36 minutes, and 14 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 55 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Sunlight? September 7th (12 hours, 57 minutes, 11 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6:30 AM? August 28th (6:30 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:00 PM? August 27th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 25th

1976: The Roy Lake Fire results in 2,600 acres burned during a drought.

1875: A tornado strikes near Hutchinson.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Numerous areas of the nation could see scattered showers and storms on Friday, with the best chance of seeing strong storms from the Central Plains to the Mid-Atlantic. The heat dome remains in place from the Central Plains southward, with highs of at least 100F and many areas seeing 110F+ heat index values.

Heavy rain of 2-4" will be possible through the first half of the weekend across the Front Range and in the eastern Great Lakes into the Northeast.

_______________________________________________

18 bodies found as fires rage in Greece and Europe suffers another heat wave

More from CNN: "The burned bodies of 18 people were found as wildfires ripped through Greece on Tuesday and countries across Europe sweltered under yet another extreme heat wave. The dead, found near a village in northern Greece, may have been migrants, the fire brigade said Tuesday. Another person was killed in a fire northwest of the capital Athens on Monday. As dozens of wildfires scorch Greece, other parts of the region are suffering under intense heat, as Europe's summer of extremes continues. More than 20 countries are under heat warnings with temperatures reaching record-breaking levels in some areas."

The kids are not all right: How young people are dealing with increasing climate anxiety

More from the CBC: "With catastrophic weather events rapidly becoming the norm each year in Canada and around the world, young people are increasingly worried about their futures. But experts say resources to support their mental health are unlikely to keep up with demand. Speaking to CBC News in Victoria, with a haze of wildfire smoke hanging in the backdrop, Hannah Fessler, 16, expressed worry about people her age left to deal with problems created by previous generations. Her own feelings about the wildfires in B.C., the Northwest Territories and around the world are a jumble. "I'm scared, obviously, but I'm also kind of relieved that I'm not a victim. But I'm kind of ashamed that I just focus on myself," Fessler said."

Chaos Erupts When Republican Candidates Are Asked if They Believe in Climate Change

More from the New York Times: "It was an unusual litmus test for a Republican primary debate, one that quickly descended into personal attacks and obfuscation: The candidates were asked whether humans had contributed to climate change. There is no scientific dispute that the answer is yes, but hardly any of the Republican candidates gave a straight answer. Before they could raise their hands, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida broke in. "Look, we're not schoolchildren," he said, rejecting the idea of a show-of-hands response. "Let's have the debate." The line of questioning from the moderators, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, was about the devastating wildfires in Maui and a recent tropical storm that caused flooding in Southern California. They mentioned rising ocean temperatures and played a clip from a young conservative, who asked how the Republicans running for president could assuage young people's concerns about climate change."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser