Post-Storm Mammatus Clouds

A line of severe storms rumbled through across the state Friday evening with some gnarly weather. There were reports of tornadoes and wind damage across the state along with localized flooding. The post-storm clouds were quite impressive and often seen in the wake of severe storms. They are called Mammatus Clouds, which look like little bumps on the under side of the cloud layer indicating instability. There are quick impressive and can be a very pretty end to what might have been a very tumultuous day. Thanks the Aaron Weidner from Otsego for the picture below!

Saturday Severe Threat

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a SEVERE RISK of severe storms across the northern half of the state for the potential of gusty winds and isolated large hail events with any storms that develop during the PM hours of Saturday. It won't be a very widespread threat, but there could be a few strong storms in a few spots.

Quieter Weekend Ahead. Few Storms Up North Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Sunday, which shows a few storms developing across the northern part of MN during the PM hours of Saturday. With that said, most locations this weekend will be drier, quieter and less humid than it has been over the last several days. Saturday Weather Outlook For MSP Minnesota State Weather Outlook For Saturday Extended Temperature Outlook

High temps look to remain at or above average through mid August with temps warming consistently in the 80s. According to the GFS, we could get into the 90s again during the 3rd weekend of the month, which would be well above average for this time of the year. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 22nd-28th, shows warmer than average temperatures across the western half of the country and across Alaska, while cooler than average conditions will be found across parts of the Central US.

