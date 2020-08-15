Quieter Weekend Ahead. Few Storms Up North
Here's the weather outlook from AM Saturday to AM Sunday, which shows a few storms developing across the northern part of MN during the PM hours of Saturday. With that said, most locations this weekend will be drier, quieter and less humid than it has been over the last several days.
Saturday Weather Outlook For MSP
Minnesota State Weather Outlook For Saturday
Extended Temperature Outlook
High temps look to remain at or above average through mid August with temps warming consistently in the 80s. According to the GFS, we could get into the 90s again during the 3rd weekend of the month, which would be well above average for this time of the year.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Much Calmer Weekend Ahead. Sunny and Less Humid
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin have been beat up recently. Pictures of downed trees, baseball size hail and flood waters have been circulating on Twitter since last weekend. I am happy to report that after several rounds of storms and heavy rainfall over the last several days, weather conditions look MUCH quieter into the weekend!
Minneapolis typically sees about 6 thunderstorm days during the month of August and with yesterday's thunderstorms, we've already had 6 thunderstorm days through the first half of the month. I should also note that most locations are running above average precipitation through the first half of August as well.
With that said, area lawns and gardens are a bit waterlogged at the moment, but bright skies and a fresh breeze will help get the drying process started today. Dewpoints will fall into the 50s across much of the state as well, which will feel quite a bit more comfortable than it did last week.
On a side note, the typical peak for fall colors in the metro is only 7 to 9 weeks away. Good grief!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and less humid. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 80.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 60.
SUNDAY: Pleasant with warm sunshine. Winds: NW 5. High: 79.
MONDAY: Blue sky, light winds and comfortable. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 77.
TUESDAY: No complaints, still sunny and dry. Winds: WSW 8-5-10. Wake-up: 56. High: 80.
WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of showers and storms. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 84.
THURSDAY: More humid and more unsettled. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 63. High: 82.
FRIDAY: Lingering rain and rumbles possible. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 82.
This Day in Weather History
August 15th
1936: St. Paul swelters with a high of 108.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 15th
Average High: 81F (Record: 103F set in 1936)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 47F set in 1960)
Record Rainfall: 1.23" set in 1966
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 15th
Sunrise: 6:16am
Sunset: 8:18pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours & 3 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 46 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 34 minutes
Moon Phase for August 15th at Midnight
2.8 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
Before sunrise on August 14, 15 and 16, 2020, watch for the waning crescent moon to pair up with the dazzling planet Venus in the predawn sky. Even as dawn breaks, it’ll be hard to miss these two brilliant and beautiful celestial bodies. If you’re watching in early morning darkness – especially if you’re in a rural location – you might also see a sprinkling of Perseid meteors, although the Perseid shower is past its peak now and the meteors numbers are falling off rapidly. The sky chart above shows the moon and Venus as they appear at mid-northern latitudes in North America. For a specific view from your particular location on the globe on these mornings, try Stellarium. Keep in mind that the moon appears larger in our chart than it will in your actual sky. But, no matter where you live, the moon will be in the vicinity of Venus on all three dates: August 14, 15 and 16. And no matter where you live, the moon travels in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 1/2 degree (the moon’s own angular diameter) eastward per hour, or about 13 degrees eastward per day.
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)