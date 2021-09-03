Minnesota State Mankato rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to outlast Northern State 40-34 in overtime Thursday in Mankato.

It was the 36th consecutive NSIC victory for the Mavericks, ranked No. 2 in the Division II preseason poll.

Northern State led 34-24 before Luke Williams kicked a 37-yard field goal with 4:37 remaining to get the Mavericks within seven. On the ensuing kickoff, James Williams of the Mavericks recovered a Wolves fumble at the Wolves' 39.

J.D. Ekowa's 2-yard touchdown run and Luke Williams' extra-point kick with 38 seconds remaining tied the game.

In overtime, Northern State went first and missed a 61-yard field goal after a 15-yard penalty had pushed them back to their 44.

On the ensuing possession, Ekowa scored on a 16-yard run on fourth-and-1 for the Mavericks.

Kaleb Sleezer rushed for 153 yards for the Mavericks as the Mavericks gained 542 yards.

Hunter Trautman passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolves.

Minnesota Duluth 41, Upper Iowa 14: John Larson passed for 447 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to the victory in Fayette, Iowa. Larson completed 22 of 33 passes for the Bulldogs, who were ranked No. 23 in the Division II preseason poll. Armani Carmickle caught five passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Carmickle caught touchdown passes of 61 and 84 yards.

Bemidji State 24, Sioux Falls 16: Brandon Alt threw three touchdown passes to lead the victory in Sioux Falls, S.D. Alt, a sophomore from Park of Cottage Grove High School, completed 19 of 39 passes for 310 yards. Malik Williams caught seven passes from Alt for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

MSU Moorhead 33, SW Minnesota State 21: Tommy Falk passed for 285 yards and three TDs to lead the Dragons to the victory in Marshall, Minn. Jesse Sherwood ran for two touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Winona State 47, Concordia (St. Paul) 6: The host Warriors built a 30-3 halftime lead en route to the victory over the Golden Bears. Javian Roebuck rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors, who outgained the Golden Bears 509 yards to 187.