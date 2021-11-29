Police are investigating a series of fights that broke out at Terminal 2 of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport just before midnight Friday.

The fights erupted among a dozen or so male and female passengers in the terminal after two large groups of travelers deplaned from a Frontier Airlines flight, according to Patrick Hogan, spokesman for the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP.

A video of the incident, which lasted just over a minute, was posted on social media and shared by more than 7,000 people by midday Monday.

Blows were exchanged between several parties, and "some of the individuals threw stanchions and broke chairs," Hogan said.

Airport police officers responded to the scene "a minute-and-a-half" after receiving the call, Hogan said, and were joined by back-up a minute later, he added.

Bloomington police responded to the Terminal 2 baggage claim to "keep the peace" as airport police broke up the fight in the gate area and directed those involved to retrieve their luggage.

"The focus at the time was on restoring peace and getting everyone safely to ground transportation and away from the airport," Hogan said.

Paramedics also arrived to assess injuries, which appeared to be minor, and all of those involved in the altercations declined to be transported to a hospital, he said.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains an active investigation. Police gathered identifying information at the scene and will charge individuals after reviewing video and other evidence, Hogan said.

The incident occurs as some 4.2 million travelers were expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. And, it comes as flight attendants and other airline employees face an increasing number of assaults, particularly on aircraft.

As of Nov. 23, some 5,338 "unruly passenger" reports have been received by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), 3,856 of which were mask-related. The FAA has launched 1,012 investigations, and initiated 266 enforcement actions.