MSP among 40 airports to see flight cuts this week from government shutdown

Delta is starting to scale back operations at the airport, but uncertainty lingers about who will be affected and how

By Bill Lukitsch

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 6, 2025 at 4:03PM
TSA agents check in passengers at the TSA security checkpoint inside Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. MSP is among the 40 airports nationally slated to see air traffic reductions because of the ongoing federal government shutdown. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is among the 40 airports nationally slated to see air traffic reductions because of the ongoing federal government shutdown, a move analysts predict will cause massive disruptions, according to media reports.

As the government begins to scale back air traffic across the country starting Friday, Delta Air Lines is preparing to scale back operations at MSP to align with the new safety directive tied to the ongoing federal shutdown.

Following suit with other major airlines, Delta said Thursday morning it would work with customers to minimize impact and the “vast majority” of its flights, including international, would operate as scheduled across its network, including its major hub at MSP.

The airport’s dominant airline is offering customers the opportunity to change or cancel any flight impacted by the mandate for free.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bill Lukitsch

Reporter

Bill Lukitsch is a business reporter for the Star Tribune.

