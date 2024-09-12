Travelers flying out of Terminal 1 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport can make a reservation and pass through security checkpoints without having to wait in general screening lines.
MSP Airport expands program allowing passengers to reserve time to pass through security checkpoints
More than 50,000 travelers have used MSP Reserve, which launched last year at Terminal 2. The program expands to Terminal 1 starting Tuesday.
MSP Reserve launched last year in Terminal 2, and starting Tuesday the program allowing travelers to schedule an appointment for themselves and travel companions will expand to the main terminal, which is served by carriers that include Delta Air Lines, American, United, Spirit, Air Canada, Westjet, Lufthansa, Alaska and Aer Lingus.
More than 50,000 travelers used MSP Reserve since its debut, airport officials said. Travelers can choose a time to pass through security as early as a week before their flight by visiting the airport’s website. There is no charge for the service.
“We have seen strong adoption rates and growth in the program and are excited to make it available to all MSP passengers by bringing the program to Terminal 1,” said Scott Skramstad, director of terminal and landside operations for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP. “Reserving a place in the security line can reduce wait time and add more certainty and peace of mind at the start of a traveler’s journey.”
MSP is one of 18 airports in the United States and Europe allowing passengers to make reservations.
After booking, travelers will receive a confirmation with a QR code to be scanned by security staff. After scanning, travelers will have access to a special lane and quicker access to screeners. The MSP Reserve lane will be at the north checkpoint only.
Appointments at Terminal 1 will be offered between 3:45 a.m. and 7:45 p.m. daily. At Terminal 2, home of Sun Country, JetBlue, Southwest, Frontier, Condor, Icelandair and Allegiant airlines, appointments are available from 3:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. daily.
