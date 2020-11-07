LOS ANGELES — MSNBC's Rachel Maddow said Friday she was quarantining after being in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Maddow said on social media that she's tested negative so far for COVID-19 but plans to remain at home until it's “safe for me to be back at work without putting anyone at risk.”
Maddow, host of MSNBC's most-watched show, has been a key part of the cable channel's election coverage. She was off the air Friday night.
“Wishing everyone patience and calm; may these remarkable times bring out the best in all of us,” she wrote in her online message.
MSNBC declined to comment on Maddow's announcement.
