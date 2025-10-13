TV and Media

‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Alex Borstein shares details from a marvelous life in Minneapolis show

Emmy-winning performer Alex Borstein trotted out Lois Griffin on Sunday during her Parkway Theatre act, but the show was a work in progress.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 3:02AM
Alex Borstein in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." (Prime Video)

Alex Borstein is a pro at playing eccentric characters: Politically incorrect salon owner Ms. Swan on “Mad TV,” impossibly patient Lois Griffin on “Family Guy,” anti-social comedy manager Susie Myerson on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

For her latest project, the one-woman show “Alex Borstein is Thirsty,” the Emmy-winning actor focused on being herself. The results were uneven, but entertaining.

Those at the Parkway Theater on Sunday who only know Borstein from those TV roles may have been surprised to see her looking trim in a blouse and skirt, about the total opposite from her disheveled character on “Maisel.”

Borstein, 54, boasted that her new physique is the result of taking the weight-loss drug Wegovy, then showed off her fitness with an aggressive TikTok dance.

She seemed poised to get even more personal with tales about the challenges of raising two children and caring for aging parents.

But the most traumatic story about motherhood that she could come up with is having to get up early and rouse her son out of bed.

“I want to say it’s like Vietnam,” she said.

Her folks may be at a senior-care center in San Diego, but you came away believing they were more than capable of doing a few TikTok moves of their own. The most brutal dig about them was that they are starting to wash paper plates.

Instead of really opening up about herself, Borstein mostly riffed on abortion rights, ICE, massages, aging and murder podcasts — topics you’ll hear on any given night at a local comedy club.

Fans who came to hear show-biz anecdotes had to be disappointed. She did mention running into Ariana Grande on a red carpet, but Borstein largely avoided touching on the projects that had made her famous.

During a bit on how the latest big-screen Superman, David Corenswet, is Jewish, she failed to mention that his Lois Lane is played by Rachel Brosnahan, her “Maisel” co-star.

“Thirsty” appears to be a work in progress, with the Minneapolis audience being among the first to see it. That may explain why it currently lacks depth and originality.

But Borstein made up for any shortcomings with the kind of good-natured charm her TV characters rarely display.

She treated the sold-out crowd like they were old friends, especially the few spectators who were under the age of 30. At one point, she got a 23-year-old woman to come to the edge of the stage so she could smell her hair.

“This is hope,” Borstein said after taking a few long whiffs.

Before wrapping up, Borstein slipped into the role of Lois Griffin for a parody rendition of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” called “What Was I Drawn For?”

It didn’t tell us much about the real Borstein, but it sure was entertaining.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Alex Borstein shares details from a marvelous life in Minneapolis show

card image
Prime Video

Emmy-winning performer Alex Borstein trotted out Lois Griffin on Sunday during her Parkway Theatre act, but the show was a work in progress.

StribVarsity

WCCO Radio, Strib Varsity launch segment celebrating high school sports

card image

TV and Media

Former KMSP-TV reporter Beth McDonough recalls how addiction nearly destroyed her career

card image