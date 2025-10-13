‘Mrs. Maisel’ star Alex Borstein shares details from a marvelous life in Minneapolis show

Alex Borstein is a pro at playing eccentric characters: Politically incorrect salon owner Ms. Swan on “Mad TV,” impossibly patient Lois Griffin on “Family Guy,” anti-social comedy manager Susie Myerson on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
For her latest project, the one-woman show “Alex Borstein is Thirsty,” the Emmy-winning actor focused on being herself. The results were uneven, but entertaining.
Those at the Parkway Theater on Sunday who only know Borstein from those TV roles may have been surprised to see her looking trim in a blouse and skirt, about the total opposite from her disheveled character on “Maisel.”
Borstein, 54, boasted that her new physique is the result of taking the weight-loss drug Wegovy, then showed off her fitness with an aggressive TikTok dance.
She seemed poised to get even more personal with tales about the challenges of raising two children and caring for aging parents.
But the most traumatic story about motherhood that she could come up with is having to get up early and rouse her son out of bed.
“I want to say it’s like Vietnam,” she said.
Her folks may be at a senior-care center in San Diego, but you came away believing they were more than capable of doing a few TikTok moves of their own. The most brutal dig about them was that they are starting to wash paper plates.